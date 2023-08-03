Friday, August 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Uncategorized Abtex, Bajjo start new promoters federation
Uncategorized

Abtex, Bajjo start new promoters federation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya  

Events promoters Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex and Bajjo Alphonse Mukasa have started a new federation.

Abtex was impeached from the Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) for being disciplined because he went ahead and organised singer Alien Skin’s concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on the same date when his colleague, Balaam Barugahara, was holding a concert for singer Pallaso at Cricket Oval Lugogo.

Bajjo consequently resigned from UNPF.

Following the development, he promised to start a new federation, saying he was not comfortable being a member of the Uganda National Promoters Federation.

Bajjo and Abtex launched the Federation of Uganda Events Organisers and Promoters Association (FUPA) at an event which they held in Kampala on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

They first mobilised promoters that were not under the Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) and brought them together to form FUPA. The promoters included Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue; Douglas Lwanga of Purple Party, Dr. Tee and DJ Jacob Omutuuze.

You may also like

Ugandan artiste does Diamond Platnumz’s ‘My Baby’ remix, ordered to delete it

GNL bashes artistes who think hype equates to high ticket sales

NRG’s mugagga millionaire campaign on

Ailing Chameleone gets financial assistance from govt

Mun G, Sheebah work guests at Roast & Rhyme Jinja edition

📷 Marriage is not for everyone – Apostle Lubega

Awilo Longomba explains why 2019 song with Kenzo has not been released

Kohen Jaycee to headline Roast and Rhyme Jinja edition

Twins adjusting to life faster than parents – Flavia Tumusiime

Actor Isaac Kuddzu urges UCC to support local film distribution

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.