Abtex, Bajjo start new promoters federation

By Alfred Byenkya

Events promoters Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex and Bajjo Alphonse Mukasa have started a new federation.

Abtex was impeached from the Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) for being disciplined because he went ahead and organised singer Alien Skin’s concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on the same date when his colleague, Balaam Barugahara, was holding a concert for singer Pallaso at Cricket Oval Lugogo.

Bajjo consequently resigned from UNPF.

Following the development, he promised to start a new federation, saying he was not comfortable being a member of the Uganda National Promoters Federation.

Bajjo and Abtex launched the Federation of Uganda Events Organisers and Promoters Association (FUPA) at an event which they held in Kampala on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

They first mobilised promoters that were not under the Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) and brought them together to form FUPA. The promoters included Julius Kyazze, the CEO of Swangz Avenue; Douglas Lwanga of Purple Party, Dr. Tee and DJ Jacob Omutuuze.