Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards 2023 cancelled

By Ahmad Muto

The organisers of the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (AFSAs) have announced that the event will not happen this year. They intend to return in December next year.

“ASFAs 2024 will exceed all expectations in showcasing the brilliance of African fashion.”

They made the announcement via a statement on social media on Monday, October 2, 2023.

The dates for this year’s edition were announced by ASFAs’ boss Brian Ahumuza alias Abryanz via Snapchat last year as December 15, 2023.

This year will be the second time the ASFAs will not happen since inception in 2013.

The awards were first postponed in 2020, in what would have been their seventh edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the highlights at last year’s edition of the awards that is normally in the third week of December came from socialite Judith Heard. She claimed that the pomp and glamour associated with the event aside, some of the attendees she met in the elevators, particularly slay queens, didn’t leave their body odour behind.