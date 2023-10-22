Monday, October 23, 2023
Abryanz Kampala Style Brunch gets corporate partner

By Kampala Sun writer

The highly anticipated Abryanz Kampala Style Brunch, organized by the renowned stylist Brian Ahumuza, also known as Abryanz together with Protea Skyz Naguru Hotel has attracted a corporate partner.

This was after luxury cosmetic company, Bellazuri announced their partnership with Abryanz.

The brunch is set to take place on 29th, October at Protea Skyz Naguru, bringing together Kampala’s crème de la crème celebrities and socialites for a day of fashion, beauty, good food and elegant experiences.

According to Jacqueline Muhwereza, the Head of Marketing, Bellazuri is elated to celebrate 10 years of Black Excellence with Abryanz. She said that as a brand, Bellazuri believes in local talent, and is, therefore, thrilled to be part of theKampala Style Brunch.

“Bellazuri is delighted to join hands with Abryanz to take this event to new heights. We believe that the brunch will be more than an experience of elegance but also a moment for us to set foot and make our mark in the Ugandan market.”  said Muhwereza

Muhwereza added that the brunch will also help in wiping away the misconception that Bellazuri is German – based and will also assure people that Bellazuri is a purely Ugandan company leveraging German technology to manufacture top-tier cosmetics for Ugandans.  

“We are humbled to have Bellazuri as one of the sponsors for the Abryanz Kampala Style Brunch. We believe in working and uplifting startups because that way, we can grow together in business. This is an opportunity for Bellazuri to connect with an audience that appreciates skin care, elegance, and top-quality beauty products.” Brian Ahumuza, the CEO OF Abryanz said.

By sponsoring this brunch, Bellazuri aims to provide attendees with an immersive experience into the world of luxury and sophistication that Bellazuri represents.

Three Make Up artistes will be on site to give attendees touch-ups or full make-up experiences using Bellazuri products.  Attendees will have the chance to explore and indulge in Bellazuri’s range of products for gaining insights into the company’s dedication to creating beauty products that embody elegance and quality. 

