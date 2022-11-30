Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Abeeka, Lion’s Story bands to headline reggae fest

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ivan Kabuye

The Qwom Qwom Reggae Festival is set to happen at Nyungu Ya Mawe Forest Park in Wakiso district on December 3.

The inaugural reggae event will have two bands – Abeeka Band and Lion’s Story.

Addressing journalists on Monday, November 28, at Nexus Lounge Kyaliwajjala, Paul Edyau, the organiser, explained that the word ‘Qwom’ means sharing or passing a massage.

He said this time, they have decided to go reggae to make people ‘qwom’ or share their experience while in the woods.

Deejays such as Roger, Gero, and Patie will be giving a rave to revellers.

Edyau revealed that there will surprise artistes as well at the one-day event.

