Abbas Kaijuka: The fashion designer who made Kenzo’s Grammys outfit

Abbas Kaijuka is an award winning fashion designer who ditched his degree in human resource management for fashion. He has dressed celebrities like Julian Kanyomozi, Chameleone, Bebecool, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Iryn Namubiru and Sheebah.

His fashion game has earned him fame. In 2022, he won an award for the Fashion Designer of the Year at the Odartey Style

Fashion Awards in Accra, Ghana. He also won Best East African Designer of the Year at the PWANI International Fashion Awards in Kenya in 2021.

Furthermore, Fashion Awards Nigeria crowned Kaijuka the Best Fashion Brand in Africa. He has won many more awards and this has increased his love for the fashion.

Kaijuka has been in the news over singer Eddy Kenzo’s kikoyi outfit at the Grammys in the US. Kikoy is a fabric that represents Uganda and when many saw Kenzo wear it at the event, they felt like Uganda was well represented. Kaijuka spoke to JOAN MURUNGI



Who is Abbas Kaijuka?

I come from Mbarara. I am 32 years old. I studied at Kibuli Senior Secondary School, before joining

Makerere University, where I pursued a bachelor’s degree in human resource management. I later got

a job at company Korean called GIZ as a data analyst until I decided to quit and start chasing my dreams.

What motivated you to design the kikoy outfit that Kenzo wore at the 2023 Grammy awards?

The Grammys is a huge platform and for any artiste who gets nominated for the first time, it’s hard to zero down on what to wear. When Eddy Kenzo reached out to me to create something for him, I had to pause for a minute before I made a choice. Kikoy is a fabric that represents Uganda, not only in the way it’s worn traditionally with the Busuuti, but also with its colours. There was no fabric better suited for

Eddy Kenzo’s outfit than the Kikoy.



3. What is the meaning of the entire design? I mean the details of the lining, colours, shape, form and texture.

We had the kikoy on one side representing Uganda, with all its colours and stripe detail. On the opposite side, it was a kaftan jacket. My favourite part was the asymmetry at the bottom where it was long on both sides and not at the center. This represented a deconstruction of something we know to create a completely new design that’s fresh and modern. I believe this is exactly what Eddy Kenzo did at the event. He might not have won the award, but his nomination was an indication that even the impossible is possible.



4. Are there any other outfits you have designed for Eddy Kenzo? Which other celebs have you dressed?

For his festival in 2022, I designed the looks he wore to open the show. I’ve worked with everyone from B2C, Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Rema, Irene Ntale Carol Nantongo, and many more.



5. What is your relationship with Kenzo and for how long you have worked with him?

Eddy Kenzo and I have worked and known each other for many years.

Abbas Kaijuka

Have you been following fashion at the Grammys? How has that influenced your designs?

Yes, I have. Just like every designer, I get inspiration from a lot of what celebrities wear during events such as the Grammys. It’s the best way to spot new trends and also to know what people are responding to.

How do you relate past and present fashion trends?

Fashion is ever evolving, but fashion trends can never truly die, as we’ve seen in the past years. We experienced the resurgence of fashion trends that were big in the 80s, and 90s trends became even bigger in the 2000s. These different eras feed off each other.

ln which area of fashion design jobs are u more comfortable working? (street fashion, ready-to- wear or haute couture)

As you’ve seen with my work, I’m a very versatile designer. I can execute high fashion or haute couture very well. I can also do ready-to-wear/streetwear just as well.



How would you describe your style?

My style is very clean aesthetically, I don’t play around with a lot of prints but I do love colour and clean-cut tailored garments.

How do you stay up to date regarding fashion? Do you read magazines, attend fashion shows, or surf the internet?

I draw my inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. I put a lot of thought into clothing and styling in general. Aesthetics is important to me but I care more about what’s “in” or “out”. I pay a lot of attention to brand names and fashion magazines. I’m very practical. I do some research beforehand.

What are the necessary skills to become a successful fashion designer?

Patience and resilience are key. You also have to know your worth.

Share about your internship period in fashion and how you became better in fashion.

It all started back in 2014 after I took a trip to China and bought several items, including women’s and men’s clothing. I started by dressing my former workmates, friends, and family. Shortly after that, my client base grew to artistes, media personalities, and models.

What’s your favourite part of being a fashion designer?

The thrill of creating different garments for my clients. The whole creative process from

sketching to the tailoring and finally getting to see something you envisioned come to life is so fulfilling.

Why did you choose fashion design as a career?

During my first job after completing university, I was always the centre of attention at work and got

compliments on the way I dressed. This was mainly from my workmates who wanted to know where I

bought my clothes. It gave me the extra push I needed, and 11 months later I quit my job and ventured

into fashion. I worked at GIZ which is an NGO.