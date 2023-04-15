Abbas Kaijuka gets South Africa fashion award

By Alfred Byenkya

City designer Abbas Kaijuka has received an accolade in the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards that took place in South Africa at the end of March.

The Kai’s Divo collection manager was awarded in the category of Best Fashion Entrepreneur.

He defeated Algeria’s fashion designer Toumait Lakhdar and Zimbabwe fashion designer Craig Chimtengo, commonly known as Mr. Rocca London.

The Forty under 40 Africa Awards were established to identify, honour and celebrate Africa’s most influential young business leaders under the age 40.

The award organisers believe that in putting the spotlight on these young achievers, the awards will not only celebrate them, but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in the youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.

The awards cover a wide range of categories that include banking and finance, energy, family business, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism, fashion, law, sports, event management, health and technology.

Kaijuka started his fashion label in 2016 and has been nominated in various African awards that include East Africa’s Male Fashion Designer of the Year award at the 2020 East Africa Fashion Awards and the Fashion Designer of the Year award at the 2016 Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards.