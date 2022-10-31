Monday, October 31, 2022
A Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition with thrills, no chills

by Editorial Team
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Halloween themed edition of Roast and Rhyme Festival yesterday at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo brought together music, beer and meat at the fun packed venue.

Veteran actor John Ssegawa was among those at the Halloween edition of the Roast and Rhyme. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The setting of the venue featured a comfortable and cozy environment that brought together friends, couples and families together to bond over great live acoustic music and meat roasting with beer as the perfect accompaniment.

Nothing Spooky: They turned up for the Halloween edition of Roast & Rhyme in normal outfit. Photo Nicholas Oneal

The event was massively attended to with revelers checking in as early as mid-day. The event being meaty, there are people that came along with their meat and roasted it live from the venue.

Hosted by Swangz Avenue, this end of year and Halloween edition featured performances from vocalist Geosteady and Azawi.

Musician Azawi with her friends having a good time at the Roast And Rhyme the Afro Halloween Edition at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on 30th OCT 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

There was also a massive acoustic vibe from top the notch Janzi band that performed many songs for the revellers.The event is known for always being headlined by only Ugandan musicians. The attendance and mood at the event were things to relish and cherish.

Something Spooky: He painted his face in sync with the Halloween theme. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Azawi was the last singer of the night. Fem DJ took over from her making mixing live hit songs of different musicians and acts and he totally kept the crowd up on their feet.

Ready to feast on meat and music: The expectant crowd await performances from Azawi and Geo Steady. Photo By Nicholas Oneal
There were performances from Azawi and Geo Steady at the Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition. Photo by Nicholas Oneal
Two is company. They turned up quite early for the Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition. Photo by Nicholas Oneal
A lady with a balaclava at the Roast And Rhyme the Afro Halloween Edition at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on 30th OCT 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

