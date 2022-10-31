A Roast and Rhyme Halloween edition with thrills, no chills

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko
The Halloween themed edition of Roast and Rhyme Festival yesterday at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo brought together music, beer and meat at the fun packed venue.
The setting of the venue featured a comfortable and cozy environment that brought together friends, couples and families together to bond over great live acoustic music and meat roasting with beer as the perfect accompaniment.
The event was massively attended to with revelers checking in as early as mid-day. The event being meaty, there are people that came along with their meat and roasted it live from the venue.
Hosted by Swangz Avenue, this end of year and Halloween edition featured performances from vocalist Geosteady and Azawi.
There was also a massive acoustic vibe from top the notch Janzi band that performed many songs for the revellers.The event is known for always being headlined by only Ugandan musicians. The attendance and mood at the event were things to relish and cherish.
Azawi was the last singer of the night. Fem DJ took over from her making mixing live hit songs of different musicians and acts and he totally kept the crowd up on their feet.