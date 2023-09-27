A Pass threatens to block own fans on social media

By Hussein Kiganda

In this burgeoning digital era, social media advertising has become increasingly prevalent. Numerous advertisers are capitalising on platforms with substantial followings, strategically inserting their advertisements as comments and replies to trending topics.

However, singer Alexander Bagonza, renowned as A Pass, has issued a stern warning to his fans who habitually utilise his platform to promote their businesses.

“Anyone that comes in my comment section with promotional content that is not connected to the topic will be blocked, I am not here to get the most followers I will reduce them well well I posted my new song you are commenting with how you are selling panties .”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, A Pass boasts an impressive following of over 680,000 while following none. Many of his tweets garner more than 100 comments and this is a fertile platform for some of his fans that have intentions to advertise their businesses.

Beyond the issue of advertising, as music battle suggestions escalate, A Pass has advocated for collaboration over battles. He said battles tend to incite conflict and animosity among fans, whereas collaborations foster unity and goodwill.

“I can never battle Beenie Gunter or Vyper Ranking. I would only collaborate with them, which I have done already and I think that’s the energy we need as brothers. Battles are fights, they split fans who love us and what we do. People start taking sides & throwing insults. We don’t need that.#,” he wrote.

Interestingly, there is growing public interest, including from Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, in organising a music battle between Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone. This proposal follows a heated battle between female sensations Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi on September 15, 2023, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.