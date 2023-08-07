A Pass’ engagement to Prim Asiimwe a hoax

By Alex Balimwikungu

At 34 years, singer Alex Bagonza (A Pass) is among the city’s most eligible bachelors. His quest to find love has always hit a dead end, prompting many to conclude that his life is a catalogue of rejects.

Is Apass to blame? Those in his circles blame A Pass for looking out for women who are ‘out of his league’. He’s publicly been besotted and made his intentions clear with the likes of Martha Kay and Flavia Tumusiime, Lynda Ddane, only for his moves to be thwarted.

On Sunday, A Pass gave love a try, or so many thought. A picture of him standing next to Prim Asiimwe got tongues wagging.

There were claims that he had been introduced by Prim Asiimwe, the longtime lover and baby mama of comedian Alex Muhangi, to her parents in a traditional ceremony. Many were quick to congratulate the couple while others suggested it was a photoshoot. It was neither.

Prim Asiimwe’s photo with A Pass sent tongues wagging. Instagram photo.

The photo which was shared on social media on Sunday afternoon by A Pass was followed up with a short video showing an invitation to “Asiimwe’s Okuranga obuko.”

“Okuranga obuko” is a marriage tradition in the Bunyoro Kingdom where the groom’s family sends a go-between to announce their intentions to the family.

It is similar to the Kukyala ceremony among Baganda where a prospective in-law meets part of his bride’s family.

A Pass’ caption on his Instagram account even confused as he wrote, “He who finds a good wife, finds a good thing.”

We have however learnt that whereas it wasn’t a video shoot, but rather the two met at a function of a mutual friend and simply posed for a photo.

We understand that the ceremony was for A Pass’ sister, who also doubles as his manager, Maureen Asiimwe whose lover recently proposed to her in Dubai a few weeks back. Prim and Maureen are friends.

Prim Asiimwe is still engaged to Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi. Muhangi came out recently and confirmed they are still an item although they are discreet.