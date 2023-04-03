A Pass defends ‘Nalumansi’ producer Dan Magic

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Alexander Bagonza, commonly known by his stage name A Pass, has asked people to stop roasting Sir Dan Magic, who produced Bobi Wine’s latest song, Nalumansi.

Several music critics trashed Nalumansi, saying it has the same beats as the other songs by Bobi Wine. They suggested that the singer-turned-politician gets another producer since Dan Magic cannot make songs with different beats.

Well, A Pass has asked the critics to focus on the message rather than the beats, saying it’s not the beats that make the song, but the message.

“Dan Magic has done a lot of hit songs for Bobi Wine and he deserves some respect. I have a number of projects with him on my yet-to-come album. One of them is my collaboration with the legendary Maurice Kirya in which Ugandans are going to realise that Dan Magic is still ‘bad’ on the beats,” A Pass said during an interview.

Dan Magic has produced most of Bobi Wine’s songs including Kyarenga, Byekwaso and Aidah.