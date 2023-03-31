A Pass, Crysto Panda excite journalists as Nile Breweries launches new campaign

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Journalists and bloggers were treated to an amazing evening when Nile Breweries Limited launched a new campaign dubbed Brewed Longer, Refreshingly Club at their offices in Luzira, Kampala on Wednesday evening, March 29.

“The campaign tells the story of why Club is the most refreshing beer on the market; because of the brewing process it goes through,” said Joel Galla, Club brand manager.

Flora Aduk (left), the communications manager, Nile Breweries with a friend at the launch of the ‘Brewed Longer Refreshingly Club’ campaign in Luzira on March 29, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal Joel Gala (left), the Club brand manager, Nile Breweries with a guest at the launch of the new campaign in Luzira on March 29, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

There were lots of drinks such as cocktails, beers, and soft drinks like soda.

The guests were treated to a high-end dinner around 8:00pm and many Muslims used the opportunity to break their fast.

The highlight of the night were performances from musician A Pass, who sang his hit songs like Wuuyo, Tuli Kubigere, Chupa ku Chupa and Gamululu.

Crysto Panda also excited revellers when he performed his hit song Mpele. He also sang his other songs like Kyolina Omanya featuring Queen Sheebah and Ofaaki, his latest release.

Dancer Ed Wizzy also performed together with his crew of male dancers amid cheers from the audience.

Dancers entertaining guests at the launch of the ‘Brewed Longer Refreshingly Club’ Nile Breweries campaign in Luzira, Kampala on March 29, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

There were also different games and challenges at the event, with many revellers winning hampers.

In attendance were celebrities like Douglas Lwanga, Deejay Roja and female emcee Viana Indi.

Guests at the launch of the campaign in Luzira on March 29, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal







