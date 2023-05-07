A Pass calls for gun control after blogger Olaxess shooting

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician Alexander Bagonza has called out for the control of guns in the hands of common people after famous blogger Jajja Ichuli(Ibrahim Tusubira) was shot dead in Kyanja on May 6, 2023.

Writing his eulogy on his social media platforms, the blogger expressed his disappointment in the lack of enough security in the country.

“You lived your life Isma Olaxess, it’s sad that you left in that manner but we live in a crazy world 🌍 you made many mistakes and said so many crazy things but you didn’t deserve such a sending-off.

Some of us appreciate your good and we shall remember you as a guy who had a voice. You spoke whatever came to your mind and you lived your life while it lasted. May your soul rest in peace Isma Olaxes.

Lastly, we have a serious problem of gun violence in Uganda 🇺🇬 The government needs to seriously look into this because anyone can get shot by the look of things, This is crazy 🙏🏿 #RiPIsmaOlaxess #IwillNotJugdeYouAmnotGod,” A Pass wrote.

Like him, comedian Hannigton Bujingo also called for the same while in an interview with Bukedde TV.

“People that have guns, please be considerate. Stop using them in a wrong way,” he said.

The death of Isma Olaxess comes a few days after a bodyguard(Wilson Sabiiti) shot Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, the State Minister for Labour.

In Uganda, a number of prominent people have been killed by assailants holding guns, some of them include; Ibrahim Abiriga, Muhammad Kirumira, Andrew Felix Kaweesa, and several more.