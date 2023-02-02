51 arrested over criminal activities in Wandegeya, Northern Bypass

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Following constant public outcry over the increasing criminality in Wandegeya and surrounding areas, the Police on Wednesday night, February 1, carried out an intelligence-led operation and arrested over 51 suspects.

The suspects, including one woman, have been allegedly stealing from residents and late-goers as well as breaking into people’s houses.

The operation conducted from about 8:00pm on Wednesday, February 1, included the zones of lower and upper Nsoba in Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala city.

“The Police have been receiving complaints from the public over increased criminality and marijuana usage among the youth who terrorise Northern Bypass and the surrounding areas of Gayaza Road and Mawanda Road, among others,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.

He added that the operation was commanded by Wandegeya Division Police commander Hiwumbire Hassan, deputised by OC operations and OC Kalerwe, among other officers.

The police released the names of the suspects:

1.Amews Kafeero

2. Muhamed Magero

3. Denis Mukwanga

4. HassanKyobinga

5. Bashir Menya

6. Rashid Sserunjoji

7. Harunah Kijjambu

8. Harman Jingo

9. Bright Kasujja

10. Innocent Ruhinda

11. Yahaya Kigozi

12. Yonas Musagimana

13. Charles Hassan

14. Ronald Tabo

15. Steven Ndakaza

16. Dennis Mungujjakisa

17. Richard Nikubimana

18. David Kwizera

19. Yoweri Irivuzimana

20. Hamza Ndugwa

21. Derrick Muzayimana

22. Jamal Semivumbi

23. Amos Turyasingura

24. Lawrence Lukenge

25. Isaac Agreu

26. Ibra Lutaya

27. Paddy Mayanja

28. Ivan Tabu

29. Yusuf Ssebagala

30. Ukasi Ddumba

31. Brian Ssengonzi

32. Ashraf Gumisiriza

33. Augustos Ddumba

34. Ssebirumbi Kasaija

35. Tonny Matovu

36. Swaib Kirumira

37. Shafiq Mutebi

38. Kassim Kamoga

39. Henry Mutunzi

40. Belubela Kamaro

41. Eddy Kimera

42. Fahad Musoke

43. Ali Kakooza

44. Hassan Ssekyanzi

45. Dan Kamya

46. Geofrey Mpiribwa

47. Abdu lKasaga

48. Emma Tusenge

49. Jacob Kanyesige

50. Abby Mubiru

51. Sumaya Nasege

“All the above suspects are being detained at Wandegeya Police station and charged with being in possession of narcotic drugs and smoking opium,” Onyango said, adding that exhibits recovered from them include unrolled and sticks of Opium.

“The operation will continue so as to reduce the public outcry,” he said.