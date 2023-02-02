51 arrested over criminal activities in Wandegeya, Northern Bypass

By Eddie Ssejjoba
Following constant public outcry over the increasing criminality in Wandegeya and surrounding areas, the Police on Wednesday night, February 1, carried out an intelligence-led operation and arrested over 51 suspects.
The suspects, including one woman, have been allegedly stealing from residents and late-goers as well as breaking into people’s houses.
The operation conducted from about 8:00pm on Wednesday, February 1, included the zones of lower and upper Nsoba in Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala city.
“The Police have been receiving complaints from the public over increased criminality and marijuana usage among the youth who terrorise Northern Bypass and the surrounding areas of Gayaza Road and Mawanda Road, among others,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.
He added that the operation was commanded by Wandegeya Division Police commander Hiwumbire Hassan, deputised by OC operations and OC Kalerwe, among other officers.
The police released the names of the suspects:
1.Amews Kafeero
2. Muhamed Magero
3. Denis Mukwanga
4. HassanKyobinga
5. Bashir Menya
6. Rashid Sserunjoji
7. Harunah Kijjambu
8. Harman Jingo
9. Bright Kasujja
10. Innocent Ruhinda
11. Yahaya Kigozi
12. Yonas Musagimana
13. Charles Hassan
14. Ronald Tabo
15. Steven Ndakaza
16. Dennis Mungujjakisa
17. Richard Nikubimana
18. David Kwizera
19. Yoweri Irivuzimana
20. Hamza Ndugwa
21. Derrick Muzayimana
22. Jamal Semivumbi
23. Amos Turyasingura
24. Lawrence Lukenge
25. Isaac Agreu
26. Ibra Lutaya
27. Paddy Mayanja
28. Ivan Tabu
29. Yusuf Ssebagala
30. Ukasi Ddumba
31. Brian Ssengonzi
32. Ashraf Gumisiriza
33. Augustos Ddumba
34. Ssebirumbi Kasaija
35. Tonny Matovu
36. Swaib Kirumira
37. Shafiq Mutebi
38. Kassim Kamoga
39. Henry Mutunzi
40. Belubela Kamaro
41. Eddy Kimera
42. Fahad Musoke
43. Ali Kakooza
44. Hassan Ssekyanzi
45. Dan Kamya
46. Geofrey Mpiribwa
47. Abdu lKasaga
48. Emma Tusenge
49. Jacob Kanyesige
50. Abby Mubiru
51. Sumaya Nasege
“All the above suspects are being detained at Wandegeya Police station and charged with being in possession of narcotic drugs and smoking opium,” Onyango said, adding that exhibits recovered from them include unrolled and sticks of Opium.
“The operation will continue so as to reduce the public outcry,” he said.