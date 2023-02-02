Thursday, February 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News 51 arrested over criminal activities in Wandegeya, Northern Bypass
Top News

51 arrested over criminal activities in Wandegeya, Northern Bypass

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Following constant public outcry over the increasing criminality in Wandegeya and surrounding areas, the Police on Wednesday night, February 1, carried out an intelligence-led operation and arrested over 51 suspects.

The suspects, including one woman, have been allegedly stealing from residents and late-goers as well as breaking into people’s houses. 

The operation conducted from about 8:00pm on Wednesday, February 1, included the zones of lower and upper Nsoba in Mulago III parish, Kawempe division in Kampala city.

“The Police have been receiving complaints from the public over increased criminality and marijuana usage among the youth who terrorise Northern Bypass and the surrounding areas of Gayaza Road and Mawanda Road, among others,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.

He added that the operation was commanded by Wandegeya Division Police commander Hiwumbire Hassan, deputised by OC operations and OC Kalerwe, among other officers.  

The Police have been receiving complaints from the public over increased criminality and marijuana usage among the youth who terrorise Northern Bypass and the surrounding areas of Gayaza Road.

The police released the names of the suspects:

1.Amews Kafeero 

2. Muhamed Magero 

3. Denis Mukwanga 

4. HassanKyobinga 

5. Bashir Menya 

6. Rashid Sserunjoji 

7. Harunah Kijjambu 

8. Harman Jingo 

9. Bright Kasujja 

10. Innocent Ruhinda

11. Yahaya Kigozi 

12. Yonas Musagimana 

13. Charles Hassan

14. Ronald Tabo 

15. Steven Ndakaza 

16. Dennis Mungujjakisa 

17. Richard Nikubimana 

18. David Kwizera

19. Yoweri Irivuzimana 

20. Hamza Ndugwa 

21. Derrick Muzayimana 

22. Jamal Semivumbi 

23. Amos Turyasingura 

24. Lawrence Lukenge 

25. Isaac Agreu 

26. Ibra Lutaya 

27. Paddy Mayanja 

28. Ivan Tabu

29. Yusuf Ssebagala 

30. Ukasi Ddumba 

31. Brian Ssengonzi 

32. Ashraf Gumisiriza 

33. Augustos Ddumba 

34. Ssebirumbi Kasaija

35. Tonny Matovu 

36. Swaib Kirumira 

37. Shafiq Mutebi 

38. Kassim Kamoga 

39. Henry Mutunzi 

40. Belubela Kamaro 

41. Eddy Kimera 

42. Fahad Musoke 

43. Ali Kakooza 

44. Hassan Ssekyanzi 

45. Dan Kamya 

46. Geofrey Mpiribwa 

47. Abdu lKasaga

48. Emma Tusenge 

49. Jacob Kanyesige 

50. Abby Mubiru 

51. Sumaya Nasege 

“All the above suspects are being detained at Wandegeya Police station and charged with being in possession of narcotic drugs and smoking opium,” Onyango said, adding that exhibits recovered from them include unrolled and sticks of Opium.

“The operation will continue so as to reduce the public outcry,” he said.

You may also like

Gravity Omutujju is not at same level with Mayanja brothers – Weasel

I am tired of women claiming they have my son’s children –...

Stop blaming mother for Pretty Nicole’s behaviour, says Miria Matembe

GNL Zamba calls for establishment of Mowzey Radio Foundation

Idris Elba to set up film studio in Tanzania

Northern Uganda singer over the moon after his song is played on...

Aldrine Nsubuga Mobile Money fraudsters identified

Zari subtly quashes break-up rumours

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hits YouTube milestone with over 350 million views

Ugandan filmmakers arrive in Johannesburg ahead of Joburg Film Festival

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.