Pastor Bugembe halts Celebrity Sunday services

By Mariam Nakalema

Worship House pastor Wilson Bugembe has temporarily stopped the Celebrity Sunday services, where he used to host various celebrities.

”I used to host celebrities on Sundays, but I stopped them from coming because I used to get a challenge of them asking me for places to go for short calls and I would look confused because I had no toilets,“ he said.

Bugembe, who is currently refurbishing the church, thanked well-wishers for the support towards the cause.

“By next year, we shall be done and we will host the celebrities again because even the toilets will be there,” he said.

Bugembe made the remarks while speaking to The Kampala Sun during a youth camp at the church premises in Nansana, Kampala on October14, 2023.