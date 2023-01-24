348 MPs approve minister Namuganza’s censure

By Charles Etukuri

A total of 348 Members of Parliament on Monday, January 23, passed a motion to censure housing state minister Persis Namuganza.

Of all the MPs present during the ceremony, five voted against the move, while three abstained. MPs in attendance were 356.

The decision effectively means that Namuganza becomes the first minister to be censured by the 11th Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who presided over the voting this afternoon, said he would inform President Yoweri Museveni of the censure motion within 24 hours as stipulated by Rule 109(13) of the Rules of Procedure.

“In accordance with Article 118(2) of the Constitution, upon a vote of censure being passed against a minister, the President shall, unless a minister resigns his or her office, take appropriate action in the matter,” Tayebwa said.

The vote comes in the wake of a report by a seven-member committee formed on January 6, this year to investigate allegations of misconduct against Namuganza, which tabled its report to Parliament recommending she be censured.

Committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City South) presented the committee findings to Parliament earlier today.

“The Committee having found prima facie evidence to prove the allegations contained in the motion and supporting documents prays that the report is adopted by the House and leads the House under Rule lO9 (9) (b) of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament in the proceedings of censure Namuganza from the office of the Minister of State for Lands and Urban Development,” Mpaka said.