2Face defended by wife for justifying cheating

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia has been defended by his Nollywood actress wife, Annie Idibia, just days after he argued that meant are wired to cheat, eliciting a discomforting reaction from her on the Netflix reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Following the outrage caused by the African Queen hitmaker’s statement, Annie has told his critics to stop making it seem like she is being disrespected and her husband is having children with every woman available.

She clarified that 2Face only has five children; two with her and three with two other women. Annie asked her critics to instead just give her marriage a break instead of criticising her for accepting to be humiliated.

Recall the singer while having a conversation on why men cheat, with his wife and South Africa’s Nadia Nakai on the show said: “Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell (but will still decide to have sex with another woman).”