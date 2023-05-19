Friday, May 19, 2023
Awards

2023 AMVCA kick off in Nigeria, Ugandans top contenders

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards kicked off in Nigeria on Thursday, May 18, 2023 with its Cultural Day event as part of a series of activities leading up to the award night set for Saturday, May 20, 2023.

This year, Uganda witnessed a rise in the number of nominations at the prestigious continental awards, with several local industry players featuring prominently among nominees from other parts of the continent.

Uganda’s Morris Mugisha’s Tembele has a nomination in the Best Overall Movie on the continent category. Also, Brotherhood that was co-directed by Ugandan cinematographer Loukman Ali is nominated in the same category.

Jeff Roberts Walusimbi has a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a movie/TV Series category for his effort in Bedroom Chains.

Loukman Ali’s Sixteen Rounds also scored a nomination in the Best Short Film category. It is open to public voting.

Local TV series Prestige received a nomination in the Best Original Telenovela category. It is also open to public voting.

Paul Kimera received a nomination for editing Tembele in the Best Picture Editor category.

Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa received a nomination in the Best Sound Editor category for the sound quality of Bedroom Chains.

Loukman Ali returns as a nominee in the Best Cinematographer category for the film Brotherhood. But Ekuka Ishaq is also in the same category for local production Tembele.

For the Best Movie East Africa category, Eleanor Nabwiso has a nomination for the film Karamoja, Morris Mugisha for the film Tembele, and Hassan Mageye for Bedroom Chains.

Loukman Ali also has a nomination in the Best Director category for the film Brotherhood, and Morris Mugisha for Tembele.

Anne Kansiime received one in the Best Unscripted Original category.

AMVCA recognises outstanding achievement in film and television on the continent.

In 2022, the series of activities took eight days leading up to the award night, but this year, all have been squeezed into a three-day programme – opening night and cultural day, runway show and nominee gala on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The award ceremony is set for Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

