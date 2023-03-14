20 report for Miss and Mr Bukedde boot camp

By Nicholas Oneal

Twenty lucky contestants in the 2023 Miss and Mr Bukedde competition have checked into boot camp.

Welcomed by Richard Kayiira, the Bukedde Television station manager, the contestants will be hosted for the next two weeks at the Rochester Hotel in Kyanja, Kampala.

Kayiira cautioned the contestants on personal discipline, saying the hotel was not a honeymoon venue, but a skills building ground.

The Xaviellie Band will be on ground to help in the vocal training and act as a backup band during the boot camp.

A total of five constants will be eliminated in a live televised show this Sunday, March 19, on Bukedde TV.

Excited contestants at the Vision Group head office in Kampala before setting off for the Miss and Mr Bukedde boot camp on March 13, 2023. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Some of the contestants thought a boot camp is akin to going to war as they were seen carrying jerrycans, basins and packed food.

“I have never slept in my own bed and room alone,” said an excited contestant who was shocked that she was going to sleep in her own room.

The winners of this year’s edition (one male and one female) will walk home with sh10m and a land title each. The first runner-up will bag sh5m.

This is the second season of the Miss and Mr Bukedde contest and it is sponsored by Njvovu Estates who are giving two land titles to the two winners.

Other sponsors are Sumz and Light Vocational Institution.

This year’s panel of judges includes Sanyu Robinah Mweruka, a news anchor for Bukedde TV’s Agataliiko Nfuufu, Robert Segawa and Joseph Batte, both music analysts and Eddy Yawe, a music producer and singer.

The first season of Miss and Mr Bukedde was won by Elizabeth Ndagire, a 23-year-old chapati seller in Kamwokya and Ashraf Lule, a banana vendor.