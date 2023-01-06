Friday, January 6, 2023
16 die in bus accident on Kampala-Gulu highway

By Eddie Ssejjoba

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in a midnight bus accident at Kamdini on the Kampala-Gulu highway.

According to the Police, several others were rushed to health facilities still in critical condition and there was fear that the death toll could rise.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, January 6, 2023, by Patrick Jimmy Okema, the public relations officer in North Kyoga, the accident involved a bus registration number UAT 259P belonging to Roblyn Bus Company, which rammed into a stationary truck at about midnight.

It is alleged that the trailer was loading some items at Adebe Trading Centre just 1km to Corner Kamdini checkpoint in Oyam district.

It was established that the bus was heading to Kitgum. Eyewitnesses said there were no rescue means or ambulances, at the nearest health facility.

Okema said the traffic police and general duty officers visited the scene immediately upon receiving the report and confirmed that 12 people died on the spot, while four others died in the hospital, bringing the number to 16.

He said the 16 dead bodies were yet to be identified. The Police were also yet to establish the number of victims rushed to Atapara Hospital, some in critical condition for treatment.

The bodies have been conveyed to Anyeke Health IV pending post-mortem examination. The cause of the accident was yet to be established, but preliminary findings indicated wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs.

“It is a very unfortunate incident, we call for calmness from members of the public, our condolences to the bereaved families,” the PRO said.

