15 years later, UB40 set to return to Uganda for concert

by Editorial Team
By Reagan Ssempijja

At the climax of their 30-year reggae music career, in 2008, English band UB40 staged a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, in Kampala, and quite frankly,  it was a bang. 

The concert, organised by MTN Uganda, attracted close to 30,000 revellers, and to this day, one can arguably place them at the high table of top international acts to have set the bar high when it comes to performing in Uganda. 

Fifteen years later, UB40 is returning to Uganda, to stage a concert on December 21, at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala. At a press reveal held in Naguru, Kampala Talent Africa Group announced this return, amid heavy anticipation. 

Aly Alibhai, the Talent Africa CEO, revealed that tickets will go on sale from October 25, for consummate reggae and UB40 fans. 

If this does not crown Uganda’s social calendar in style, one would struggle to tell what will. 

