Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Top News

11-year-old Rinic Jemimah unites 14 big-name gospel artistes for all-star song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dius Walugembe

Child star Rinic Jemimah has brought together several gospel artistes under an all-star project named Born To Win.

They include Exodus, who has not released any song for almost six years; Justine Nabbosa who recently had her maiden concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel; Coopy Bly who shutdown Hockey Grounds Lugogo on May 12 and Lyrical Michael, among others.

While at the video shoot for the project at Kabaka’s Lake in Kampala on Sunday, May 14, 11-year-old Rinic said: ”Doing this project with all these artistes is a calling from God and at my age, I want to see God’s name lifted and praised all the time’’.

She said come December, with all the projects she has, she will be ready to hold her maiden concert.  

Rinic Jemimah started her gospel music career in 2020 with a single Tumukowole.

Since then, the little girl has released songs like Lift Him High, a collabo with singer Levixone, among other songs

