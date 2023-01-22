📸 Ugandan woman wins 2023 Franco-German Peace and Reconciliation Award

By John Odyek

A Ugandan woman who has been promoting justice, good governance and reconciliation has won the 2023 Franco-German Peace and Reconciliation Award.

Sarah Kihika Kasande, the head of office of the International Center for Transitional Justice Uganda (ICTJ) received the award after a rigorous selection process.

The annual award is given by the Embassies of France and Germany to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysee treaty.

The treaty is also known as the treaty of friendship between Germany and France.

On Friday, January 20 at the residence of the new French Ambassador to Uganda, Xavier Sticker, in Nakasero, Kampala, Kasande was given the award.

Sticker explained that each year, the prize is awarded to a Ugandan who has contributed to the rights of people, good governance.

“Kasande is committed to transitional justice, an open society, a soil on which the reconciliation of human societies can grow and friendship between people can flourish,” Xavier said.

In his speech, the ambassador referred to the process of reconciliation between the Germans and the French after the war which he said is rooted in the history of the second world war.

He gave a personal story about how some of his grandparents and uncles were shot and killed by German soldiers during the second war.

Sticker evoked memories of how some of his relatives like those of many French people were taken to concentration camps in Germany and many lost their lives.

Despite this pain, his generation was able to overcome and make friends with the Germans.

The ambassador remembered that the hatred at that time made French people not want to learn the German language.

“Languages are bridges between people. People have reservations about learning Swahili. It is comparable to the reservations Europeans had about learning the German language,” Sticker explained.

He commended Uganda for showing excellent leadership by building bridges with the neighbouring countries and promoting peace in the region.

ICTJ has been in Uganda since 2009. Following the signing of the Juba Accountability and Reconciliation, they have worked with victims’ groups, policymakers, community leaders, and diverse institutions to support Uganda’s efforts to reckon with the challenges of the Lord’s Resistance Army war (LRA).

Their mission is to see that Uganda embarks on a path anchored in truth, inclusion, respect for human rights and respect for the rule of law.

During the Juba peace talks, the LRA and the Government of Uganda were divided about who committed crimes against humanity and war crimes, some committed prior to the start of the LRA conflict. Transitional justice refers to how societies respond to the legacies of massive and serious human rights violations.

In his remarks, Matthias Schauer, the Ambassador of Germany to Uganda recalled that after the second world war, nearly 60 years ago, there were deep scars that hindered the friendship between French and German people.

The pain was seen in the unwillingness of citizens from the two countries to visit each other’s country.

Schauer noted when the war ended there was still animosity between the two nations that needed to be resolved.

“Your parents can pass their genes to you but you can choose your friends. Animosity can lead to war and sick thinking,” Schauer asserted.

He stressed that the celebration of the day was to show how trust and friendship can change lives.

After the war, the leaders from the two nations negotiated the peace agreement. The negotiations at that time sounded an unpopular decision to make especially given that the Germans had lost the war and felt humiliated.

The ambassador revealed that young people want to make friends with other young ones and not be driven by racist lies and the promotion of discrimination.

He pointed out that one of the key things that the leaders of the two nations came up with after the war was the concept of twinning towns and cities.

In this approach, large numbers of citizens from the two countries visit each other’s towns and undertake joint activities.

“The advantage of pursuing common goals is seen. Being close partners does not mean you see eye to eye on all issues. Like in a marriage when you have differences you listen to each other and agree on what to do,” Schauer said.

“This act of friendship should inspire ethnic groups in Africa to learn to resolve conflicts,” Schauer added.

Kasande expressed appreciation for being selected to receive the award. Kasande proposed that the historical grievances Ugandans have experienced can be resolved through dialogue.

In that respect, a credible process that examines Uganda’s past and addresses the harm suffered by victims can be done.

She observed that she is inspired by people whose rights have been violated and have turned out to be human rights defenders.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” Kasande said.