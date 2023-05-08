📸 Slain blogger Isma Olaxess laid to rest in Mukono

By Eric Yiga

Isma Lubega Tusubira, popularly known as Isma Olaxess, has been laid to rest at his ancestral home at Katwe village, Nakisunga sub-county in Mukono district.

His body arrived at Katwe village in Mukono at 2:00pm amidst tears from a crowd of people, including relatives and friends.

Sheikh Yunus Kizito, who led the sermon at the funeral, urged the living to be more careful to do things that will take them to paradise, and urged Ugandans, especially those who use the internet, to be careful about what they say.

“Be very careful of the media because whatever you say, the world hears. Be watchful because there are so many problems, be prayerful because the world sees you and goes to judge what you do,” Kizito said.

He urged forgiveness for Tusubira for those he might have wronged, and emulate his good deeds.

Musician Bebe Cool in his speech said Tusubira united everyone, especially bloggers, and said artistes can no longer work without bloggers.

He expressed regret that Tusubira passed away without leaving a child of his own.

Former presidential advisor on information, Tamale Mirundi, claimed that those responsible for Tusubira’s death were present at the funeral and said they will eventually face the long arm of the law.

“Isma’s killers are here, we are going to arrest those who killed him,” he said.

Frank Gashumba told the mourners that Uganda has lost a great man because Tusubira made commentary about everything. He urged those in government and other positions of power and influence to listen despite political differences.

Bloggers and artistes, led by Bebe Cool, praised Tusubira’s skills in entertainment and music promotion.

Tusubira’s father, Hajji Muhammed Kasajja, asked mourners to pray for the family and thanked the people for standing by him in this trying time.

The chief mourner and MP for Kampala Central Muhammad Nsereko, called for a culture of forgiveness in the country.

Nsereko expressed concern over lawlessness and urged authorities to take the issue of killings seriously.

“I pray we reach respect for people’s lives. The issue of locking people out has caused anger in the people, and the security in the country is not good. Isma was a poor man who did not want a position in the government because his colleagues were looking for food,” Nsereko said.