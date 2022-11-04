📸 PICTORIAL: DJs Slick Stuart, Roja thrill fans at mixtape party

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The dynamic DJ duo of Slick Stuart and Roja held their annual mixtape party at the Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall on November 3.

This was the eighth edition of the event, returning bigger and better after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

While guests arrived, they were taken through the 12-year journey of Johnnie Walker Black Label by mixologists, before being handed a signature Johnnie Walker cocktail.

Guests at a Johnnie Walker stand at the eighth edition of deejays’ Slick Stuart and Roja mixtape blend party at the Kampala Serena Hotel on November 3, 2022. (All photos by Ranell Dickson Nsereko)

It was top-notch lights, camera, and action inside Victoria Hall, where the stage was set.

Guest deejays like Kash Pro, Fem DJ, Cassie, Aludah and Mercy worked magic on the decks. New and old music was played and it was vibes only.

DJ Aludah at the eighth edition of deejays’ Slick Stuart and Roja mixtape blend party at the Kampala Serena Hotel on November 3, 2022

There was also a set of new female deejays like Etania and Lynda Ddane.

The highlight of the night, however, was when Slick Stuart and Roja took to the turntables a few minutes to midnight with an epic performance of different music genres, which kept revellers on their feet.

For the Amapiano lovers, South African DJ and producer Felo Le Tee served them hit on hit with his mixes and hype on the microphone.

He showed Ugandans how to party the South African way; everyone looked like TikTok stars dancing to Amapiano.

“A mixtape blend like this one is simply a dream come true; we are beyond grateful for the support that you guys have shown us tonight. Eight years later, and you are still here, we thank you,” remarked DJ Roja.

The event, a befitting celebration of eight years of Slick and Roja, ended late at night with a thrilling remix of Mr Deejay song that was initially done by Benon and other all-star musicians.

The remix featured A Pass, Mudra, Grenade and Rickman, among others.