Friday, November 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News 📸 PICTORIAL: DJs Slick Stuart, Roja thrill fans at mixtape party
Top News

📸 PICTORIAL: DJs Slick Stuart, Roja thrill fans at mixtape party

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The dynamic DJ duo of Slick Stuart and Roja held their annual mixtape party at the Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall on November 3.

This was the eighth edition of the event, returning bigger and better after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

While guests arrived, they were taken through the 12-year journey of Johnnie Walker Black Label by mixologists, before being handed a signature Johnnie Walker cocktail.

Guests at a Johnnie Walker stand at the eighth edition of deejays’ Slick Stuart and Roja mixtape blend party at the Kampala Serena Hotel on November 3, 2022. (All photos by Ranell Dickson Nsereko)

It was top-notch lights, camera, and action inside Victoria Hall, where the stage was set.

Guest deejays like Kash Pro, Fem DJ, Cassie, Aludah and Mercy worked magic on the decks. New and old music was played and it was vibes only.

DJ Aludah at the eighth edition of deejays’ Slick Stuart and Roja mixtape blend party at the Kampala Serena Hotel on November 3, 2022

There was also a set of new female deejays like Etania and Lynda Ddane.

The highlight of the night, however, was when Slick Stuart and Roja took to the turntables a few minutes to midnight with an epic performance of different music genres, which kept revellers on their feet.

For the Amapiano lovers, South African DJ and producer Felo Le Tee served them hit on hit with his mixes and hype on the microphone.

He showed Ugandans how to party the South African way; everyone looked like TikTok stars dancing to Amapiano.  

“A mixtape blend like this one is simply a dream come true; we are beyond grateful for the support that you guys have shown us tonight. Eight years later, and you are still here, we thank you,” remarked DJ Roja.

The event, a befitting celebration of eight years of Slick and Roja, ended late at night with a thrilling remix of Mr Deejay song that was initially done by Benon and other all-star musicians.

The remix featured A Pass, Mudra, Grenade and Rickman, among others.

Media personality Douglas Lwanga and partner Linda Lisa

You may also like

Afrigo’s Moses Matovu opens up about recent rant

Faridah Nakazibwe son-zones rumoured lover Bruno K

Netizens roast children over confronting ‘cheating’ father

Azawi still excited about result of dental surgery two years later

The Voice Africa music competition comes to Uganda

Daughters are only sweet when they are young – Fat Boy

Migos’ Takeoff shot dead, ‘Boujee’ Ugandans react

Mr and Miss Bukedde 2023 judges unveiled

No one turns up for Ugandan film show, cancelled

Miss Uganda UK on this Saturday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.