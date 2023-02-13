📸 Makerere University’s 73rd graduation gets underway

By Juliet Kasirye

Graduands waiting to receive degrees and diplomas in different disciplines during the first day of the 73rd graduation ceremony at Makerere University on Monday, February 13, gathered at the institution’s Freedom Square.

A total of 13,209 graduands from three colleges, such as the School of Law, will receive degrees and diplomas. Of these, 6,803 are female and 6,406 are male.

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Mrs Janet Museveni is expected to officiate the ceremony online.

Here is a selection of some of the best and latest images from the ceremony;

More to follow…