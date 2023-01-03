📸 Freedom City stampede: Bereaved families given sh5m

By Eddie Ssejjoba

President Yoweri Museveni has offered sh5m support to each of the families whose members died in a stampede on New Year’s Eve at Freedom City Mall on Entebbe Road.

Vice-President Jessica Alupo, who met the families of the 10 people who died in the stampede, communicated the message, saying the President decided to make the offer to help them in meeting burial expenses and other emergencies.

She said the president had also instructed the security personnel to make a detailed report expeditiously of what transpired.

She said that according to a brief from security, two suspects were already in custody at CPS Kampala, but declined to name them.

Alupo also interacted with the bereaved families, including Anifa Zalwango who lost two children, Hakimati Nazaama, 12, and young brother Ibrahim Kizito, both pupils of ABC Primary School, Kitintale in Kampala.

She came with her father Hajji Muhammad Kimera and uncle Ssemakula Sulaiman.

Alupo said it was wrong for the Master of Ceremonies to call people to move out of the main hall during a New Year concert to go and watch fireworks, squeezing themselves into a small gate, which led to ten to suffocating to death.

She said 18 others were admitted in several health facilities but eight had been so far discharged.

The meeting at Freedom City was attended by the minister for Kampala Affairs, Hajati Minsa Kabanda and Wakiso RDC Justine Mbabazi, as well as the deputy IGP Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime and Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Stephen Tanui.

