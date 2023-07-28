Friday, July 28, 2023
Lifestyle

📸 First daughter Natasha launches ‘Those From Among Us’ documentary

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Douglas Mubiru

KAMPALA – First Daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire on Thursday, July 27, 2023, premiered a documentary titled Those From Among Us at Arena Mall in Nsambya, Kampala.

The documentary on the National Resistance Army/Movement is a beehive of experiences of people that participated in and witnessed the 1981-86 Luwero bush war revolution and the pre-colonial, colonial and post-independence accounts of senior citizens and historians.

In attendance are several dignitaries namely; Chief Justice Emeritus Benjamin Odoch, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and his wife, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Jim and Suzan Muhwezi, James Tumusiime, Shatsi Musherure Kutesa, Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama and Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija, among others.

Natasha was in the company of her sister, Patience Museveni Rwabwogo.

The title of the documentary was inspired by Isaiah 58:12 which says: ‘‘Your people will rebuild the ancient ruins and will raise up the age-old foundations; you will be called Repairer of Broken Walls, Restorer of Streets with Dwellings.’’ 

Below is a pictorial on what happened at the launch of ‘Those From Among Us’ documentary, all photos by Mpalanyi Ssentongo;

In a recent interview with New Vision, Natasha said there is a possibility of adding on more episodes on the documentary.
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa is in attendance.
Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka (L), Natasha (C) and her husband Edwin Karugire (R).
Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama (L), Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija (C) and a guest chat at Natasha's 'Those From Among Us' documentary launch.
The specsal guest Dr. Arikana Chihombori and former Permanent Resident of the African Union to the United States was in attendance at Natasha's 'Those From Among Us' documentary launch.
Happy sisters Natasha and Patience Museveni Rwabwogo.
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa with Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama.
Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and his wife Anita Rukundo Tayebwa.
Patience (R) greets Karugire
Natasha (R) and Deputy Speaker Tayebwa's wife Anita Rukundo Tayebwa.
Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama chats with the Group's Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija during Natasha's 'Those From Among Us' documentary launch.
Chief Justice Emeritus Benjamin Odoch
Special guest remarks Dr Arikana Chihombori
Security Minister Jim Muhwezi remarks
Natasha speaks to guests
Chihombori interacts with Natasha
Deputy Speaker speaks to Natasha's guests.
Chihombori (L), Natasha (C) and Karugire (R) listen to the Deputy Speaker's speech.
Tayebwa (2nd L), his wife, Karugire and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka (R)

In a candid account of the events, the First Daughter also interviewed President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports about the struggle for democracy in Uganda.

The reign of terror of ex-president Idi Amin paved a path for a new type of leader, according to people that First Daughter Natasha Museveni interviewed in her latest documentary on the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M). 

This leader, President Yoweri Museveni, had a mission to liberate Uganda from the atrocious acts that characterised the reign of terror at the time.

Yet, according to former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki, the seeds of the country’s chequered history that characterised the post-independence era were sowed by colonialists. 

For instance, during the Lancaster Conference debates, Odoki said only 30 people represented the entire country. This number, he said, was not representative at all of the views of the country. 

Guests watch Natasha's 'Those From Among Us' launched documentary.
Patience (L) interacts with some of the invited guests.
Sisters Patience and Natasha welcome Chief Justice Emeritus Benjamin Odoch (2nd R) to Karugire.
Vision Group Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija (C) greets a guest as CEO Wanyama (seated) looks on.
Joyous Natasha had a day to remember.
(L-R) Tayebwa, Odoch, Karugire and AG Kiwanuka
Natasha and husband Karugire (C) with their guests in a photo moment.
Guest interact after the Those From Among Us' documentary launch.

The 1962 Constitution, Odoki said, was not secured by Uganda but by outsiders and the few 30 people that were hand-picked to debate the country’s independence in the UK.

So, from Lancaster, the country was bestowed upon a group of people, who were divided along region, tribe, culture and ethnicity.

At the time, these pseudo ideologies and sectarian tendencies crept into politics and the military, forming the basis upon which the political elites contested for power and governed the country.

The end result, senior citizens said, was a crisis. Odoki is one of the senior citizens that Natasha interviewed for her documentary series.

The documentary consists of eight episodes. In a recent interview with New Vision, Natasha said there is a possibility of adding on more episodes. 

