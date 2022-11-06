📷 PICTORIAL: South African saxophonist graces Gayaza’s 117th anniversary

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Legendary South African saxophonist Sipho Mabuse on November 5 graced Gayaza High School’s 177th anniversary at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Mabuse, known for Jiva Soweto, Zanzibar and Burn Out, among other songs that rocked the music industry in the early 1990s, entertained the old OGs of Gayaza High School.

Sipho Mabuse, a guest artiste from South Africa, playing his saxophone during the 117th anniversary celebrations of Gayaza High School at the Kampala Serena Hotel. (All photos by Simon Peter Tumwine) Sipho Mabuse (left) and his guitarist entertaining guests at the Kampala Serena Hotel

As Sipho played the saxophone, he paid tribute to the legendary South African musician Brenda Fassie through one of her songs that he said inspired him.

“With me, I have the last member of Brenda Fassie’s band. He is the only one alive. The rest of the members are dead,” Sipho revealed.

Models under Prince Elizabeth Bagaya and Joram Muzira modelling during a fashion show at the Kampala Serena Hotel as Gayaza High School celebrated 117 years of existence



During the celebrations, a number of models exhibited their talents, while others performed through dances and magic tricks.

The event was graced by Princess Elizabeth Bagaya of Toro, Miria Obote, the widow of the late president Milton Obote, and standalone comedian Cotilda Inapo, who entertained guests.

Some of the Old girls of Gayaza High sharing a light moment during the celebrations

One of the organisers of the Gayaza High School celebrations handing over a bouquet of flowers to Miria Obote (right) at the Kampala Serena Hotel

Gayaza High School OGs taking selfies

Dave Junior Kazoora, one of the MCs, addressing guests during the celebrations at the Kampala Serena Hotel Standalone comedian Cotilda Inapo entertaining guests

The organising committee of Gayaza High School 117 anniversary celebrations posing for a group photo at the Kampala Serena Hotel

