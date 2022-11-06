📷 PICTORIAL: South African saxophonist graces Gayaza’s 117th anniversary

By Simon Peter Tumwine
Legendary South African saxophonist Sipho Mabuse on November 5 graced Gayaza High School’s 177th anniversary at the Kampala Serena Hotel.
Mabuse, known for Jiva Soweto, Zanzibar and Burn Out, among other songs that rocked the music industry in the early 1990s, entertained the old OGs of Gayaza High School.
As Sipho played the saxophone, he paid tribute to the legendary South African musician Brenda Fassie through one of her songs that he said inspired him.
“With me, I have the last member of Brenda Fassie’s band. He is the only one alive. The rest of the members are dead,” Sipho revealed.
During the celebrations, a number of models exhibited their talents, while others performed through dances and magic tricks.
The event was graced by Princess Elizabeth Bagaya of Toro, Miria Obote, the widow of the late president Milton Obote, and standalone comedian Cotilda Inapo, who entertained guests.