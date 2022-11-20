📷 PICTORIAL: Revellers have a blast at Bukedde’s Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi

By Ivan Kabuye
Revellers will have tales to tell as this year’s Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi Bwaguuga took them by storm.
It was sensational, educative, inspirational and musical.
Bukedde fans on Saturday, November19, flocked Industrial Area for the annual celebrations.
It was a hell of a show as the whole First Street of the Industrial Area was filled and busy the whole day.
Some of the revellers understood the assignment very well, as they moved with their loved ones to enjoy the party.
The revellers didn’t come to joke as they beat Bukedde presenters in most of the challenges that included dancing, singing and answering questions about the Bukedde programmes, among others.
Abudul Kagezi bagged sh1m as he beat others in a singing competition followed by Resty Jasmine Natukunda, who won sh500,000.
The revellers also bought Bukedde newspapers as there was a ballot to cast and the lucky winner went away with goodies.
Lots of artistes entertained the revellers, including Ziza Bafana, Green Daddy, Hellen Lukoma, Karole Kasita, Feffe Bussi and Roden Y Kabako.
As the night progressed, the Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo hit the stage, which made the revellers scream.
However, before he came to the stage, Pastor Wilson Bugembe prayed for revellers after singing and asked them to go to church.
As the time for Binyanyanya sub-genre came, Suuna Ben proved that he is a GOAT of deejays in the field of entertainment.