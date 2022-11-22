📷 PICTORIAL: Presenting Mr and Miss Cavendish…

By Dickson Ndugwa

Abdul Wahid Kirinya and Maissa Talafun Kuku have emerged Mr and Miss Cavendish 2022-2023 respectively.

The two emerged winners at a competition held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Nsambya Multipurpose Hall under the theme: Rebuilding And Accelerating Creativity.

The Mr and Miss Cavendish competitions had been put on hold for three years due to COVID-19 lockdown.

There were seven boys and eight girls who took part in the competitions, showcasing their talents, cultural wear and potential to answer questions.

Medard Abaasa Nabaasa, the dean of students, who was also the guest of honour, gave a cheque of sh700,000 each to Kirinya and Talafun.

He thanked students who participated in the beauty, fashion competition, saying they showcased their potential and flexibility.

Nabaasa further thanked the guests for the support, as well New Vision for the sponsorship and by midnight, the event was over.