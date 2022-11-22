Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News 📷 PICTORIAL: Presenting Mr and Miss Cavendish…
Top News

📷 PICTORIAL: Presenting Mr and Miss Cavendish…

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Abdul Wahid Kirinya and Maissa Talafun Kuku have emerged Mr and Miss Cavendish 2022-2023 respectively.

The two emerged winners at a competition held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Nsambya Multipurpose Hall under the theme: Rebuilding And Accelerating Creativity.

The Mr and Miss Cavendish competitions had been put on hold for three years due to COVID-19 lockdown.

There were seven boys and eight girls who took part in the competitions, showcasing their talents, cultural wear and potential to answer questions.

Medard Abaasa Nabaasa, the dean of students, who was also the guest of honour, gave a cheque of sh700,000 each to Kirinya and Talafun.

He thanked students who participated in the beauty, fashion competition, saying they showcased their potential and flexibility.

Nabaasa further thanked the guests for the support, as well New Vision for the sponsorship and by midnight, the event was over.

You may also like

Henry Tigan to headline brunch in Arua

Herbert Shonga extends olive branch to ex-girlfriend Sasha Brighton

Luganda World Cup commentary unites soccer fans

Sasha Brighton publicly praises boyfriend in October, relationship ends in November

Ugandan Usher Komugisha to cover World Cup for Al Jazeera

Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde: Past participants rally support for talent show

Police arrest Makerere lecturer accused of slapping student

Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde: Hellen Lukoma elated at being guest judge

Wizkid fans roast Burna Boy over Grammys affiliation

Don’t fear people who took part in MTN marathon, health ministry clarifies...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.