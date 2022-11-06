Sunday, November 6, 2022
📷 PICTORIAL: Maddox makes fans go wild at Reggae on the Nile fest

By Moses Nsubuga

The Reggae on the Nile festival, which took place at Nile Nest in Jinja from November 4-5, lived up to its billing in terms of the music, the atmosphere and only fell short on numbers on the first day. 

Reggae fans had a good time parting, day and night with friends and lovers. Many decided to camp in tents and trees, while others opted to drive back every evening to Jinja city for better accommodation.

Zex Bilangilangi, Henry Tigan and Abeeka Band are some of the musicians that thrilled the reggae lovers.

Maddox Ssematimba Ssemanda was the man of the moment, putting up a great performance for two consecutive hours with his love ballads like IreneKankulage and Namagembe that sent many of his fans in tears.

Maddox not only put up spectacular show, but infused it with comic comments in between songs. 

DJs Nimrod and Kenyan Kalonje engaged the fans before and after the performances. 

During day, the Reggae lovers were seen spending time on different activities such as beach soccer, tubing and drinking.

