📷 PICTORIAL: Kampala runs for babies as Buchaman ‘superglues’ on tycoon Mbire

By Nicholas Oneal

After a two-year lockdown, the MTN Kampala marathon returned bigger and better.

Sponsored by Vision Group, the MTN Kampala marathon, under the theme Run for Babies, was flagged off by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Kololo Independence Grounds on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Buchaman, the special presidential adviser on ghetto matters, was seen at Kololo moving from tent to tent until he met the MTN chairman, Charles Mbire who gave him money, then he was seen trying to reach the Prime Minister in vain.

The proceeds from this year’s marathon proceeds will be dedicated to improving selected maternal and neonatal health facilities by refurbishing and equipping them to save lives of mothers and babies.