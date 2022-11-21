Monday, November 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News 📷 PICTORIAL: Kampala runs for babies as Buchaman ‘superglues’ on tycoon Mbire
Top News

📷 PICTORIAL: Kampala runs for babies as Buchaman ‘superglues’ on tycoon Mbire

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Nicholas Oneal

After a two-year lockdown, the MTN Kampala marathon returned bigger and better.

Sponsored by Vision Group, the MTN Kampala marathon, under the theme Run for Babies, was flagged off by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Kololo Independence Grounds on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Buchaman, the special presidential adviser on ghetto matters, was seen at Kololo moving from tent to tent until he met the MTN chairman, Charles Mbire who gave him money, then he was seen trying to reach the Prime Minister in vain.

The proceeds from this year’s marathon proceeds will be dedicated to improving selected maternal and neonatal health facilities by refurbishing and equipping them to save lives of mothers and babies.

You may also like

MP Shamim Malende flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment

📷 PICTORIAL: IUEA chooses new king and queen

📷 PICTORIAL: Revellers have a blast at Bukedde’s Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi

Police issue fresh guidelines for World Cup

Makerere suspends lecturer accused of slapping student

Thousands take part in MTN Marathon 2022

Makerere says probing lecturer-slaps-student incident

Ebola: Medic gets infected through sex

GNL Zamba bashes Ugandan producers over ‘cockroach’ beats, irks netizens

Denis Onyango hints on returning to Uganda Cranes

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.