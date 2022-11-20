Monday, November 21, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News 📷 PICTORIAL: IUEA chooses new king and queen
Top News

📷 PICTORIAL: IUEA chooses new king and queen

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Simon Peter Tumwine

The International University of East Africa (IUEA) last had a king and queen three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday night (November 18), this changed when the university chose its new queen and king for the year 2022/23 at the campus in Kansanga, Kampala.

Herman Kanut from Tanzania and Ruth Hills Namirembe from Uganda were crowned Mr. and Mrs. IUEA 2022/23 respectively.

Female contestants appearing before the students and the judges at IUEA. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Ruth Hills Namirembe being crowned Miss IUEA on November 18. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine
Herman Kanut looking on after being crowned Mr. IUEA. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

The event, celebrated under the theme Experience Togetherness, Thrive In Proximity, started off on a low note, but as time went by, the competition among the 30 contestants (15 boys and 15 girls) went on hitting up.

The contestants exhibited traditional wear, developmental ideas, and various talents.

Shammah Karuyonga, a contestant, who is pursuing a bachelor of business administration, got nervous, lost words, and started blushing.

A contestant showcasing African wear that symbolises togetherness. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine
A Congolese contestant showcasing African wear and how Africans lived. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

“Mr. and Miss University doesn’t only need to have the looks or brains, but they should be vocal,” a judge said.

Yika Betty, one of the contestants, turned into a laughing stock when she called South Sudan the second pearl of Africa and greeted the guests and judges good afternoon at 10:24pm.

Students cheering up contestants during the Mr and Mrs. IUEA in Kansanga. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

XFM’s Denzel was among the MCs of the day. Adar Yusuf Ibrahim, Miss University Africa, was the chief guest.

Chris Banina, who sang Like I Do, Munakyalo and The Script, among other artistes, entertained the guests. 

Chris Banina entertaining guests at IUEA. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

You may also like

📷 PICTORIAL: Revellers have a blast at Bukedde’s Embuutu Y’Embuutukizi

Police issue fresh guidelines for World Cup

Makerere suspends lecturer accused of slapping student

Thousands take part in MTN Marathon 2022

Makerere says probing lecturer-slaps-student incident

Ebola: Medic gets infected through sex

GNL Zamba bashes Ugandan producers over ‘cockroach’ beats, irks netizens

Denis Onyango hints on returning to Uganda Cranes

Journalists, influencers clash over Twitter checkmark

Allan Hendricks excites reggae fans

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.