📷 PICTORIAL: IUEA chooses new king and queen

By Simon Peter Tumwine

The International University of East Africa (IUEA) last had a king and queen three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday night (November 18), this changed when the university chose its new queen and king for the year 2022/23 at the campus in Kansanga, Kampala.

Herman Kanut from Tanzania and Ruth Hills Namirembe from Uganda were crowned Mr. and Mrs. IUEA 2022/23 respectively.

Female contestants appearing before the students and the judges at IUEA. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Ruth Hills Namirembe being crowned Miss IUEA on November 18. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine Herman Kanut looking on after being crowned Mr. IUEA. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

The event, celebrated under the theme Experience Togetherness, Thrive In Proximity, started off on a low note, but as time went by, the competition among the 30 contestants (15 boys and 15 girls) went on hitting up.

The contestants exhibited traditional wear, developmental ideas, and various talents.

Shammah Karuyonga, a contestant, who is pursuing a bachelor of business administration, got nervous, lost words, and started blushing.

A contestant showcasing African wear that symbolises togetherness. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine A Congolese contestant showcasing African wear and how Africans lived. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

“Mr. and Miss University doesn’t only need to have the looks or brains, but they should be vocal,” a judge said.

Yika Betty, one of the contestants, turned into a laughing stock when she called South Sudan the second pearl of Africa and greeted the guests and judges good afternoon at 10:24pm.

Students cheering up contestants during the Mr and Mrs. IUEA in Kansanga. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

XFM’s Denzel was among the MCs of the day. Adar Yusuf Ibrahim, Miss University Africa, was the chief guest.

Chris Banina, who sang Like I Do, Munakyalo and The Script, among other artistes, entertained the guests.