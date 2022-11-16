Wednesday, November 16, 2022
📷 PICTORIAL: How it went down at ‘Mania’ movie premiere

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Away from cheap premieres in bibanda (local video halls) downtown, the urban movie industry is now organised enough to have such pomp as that which was seen during the premiere of Mania at The National Theatre on November 11, 2022.

The event kicked off at around 6:00pm with pictures on the red carpet.

The red carpet experience came with fashion, swag, showbiz and glamour.

While some revellers sought the eyes of the cameras, actors that had come to kwetega ran for the big boys, begging for acting roles in the next projects.

(All photos by Hussein Kiganda)

The red carpet moments were shuttered by the huge number of photographers, who instead of standing aside to take pictures, put their gadgets on the carpet as if they had also come to showcase their cameras. 

In the auditorium, performances from Optional Allan and Noah Infecxious prepared revellers for the movie as Douglas Benda Kasule cracked jokes while emceeing.

The movie was shown from 8:00pm to 10:00pm amid laughter, murmurs, and grief. After the movie, Gagamel’s Paper Daddy aka Allan Hendricks Ssali performed.

Allan Hendricks

The event was wrapped up by a cake cutting, to celebrate the birthday of the mother of Samuel Saviour Kizito (the director of the movie).

