📷 PICTORIAL: Gospel artistes excite revellers at Levixone’s concert

By Simon Peter Tumwine

A number of gospel artistes on Saturday, November 26, excited revellers at fellow singer Levixone’s maiden concert at Kololo Independence Grounds.

When Jeromy Shammah stepped on the stage, the revellers started dancing excitedly to his Ndi Mulokole track.

Coopy Bly, who also performed, revealed that although it was Levixone’s concert, it was also his (Coopy’s) anniversary.

He thus took the opportunity to appeal to the youth not to enter relationships with people they don’t intend to marry.

At exactly 9:46pm, Kololo Independence Grounds went silent and dark. A few minutes later, the revellers started chanting and clapping as they called Levixone to the stage.

The base guitars, brass band, and electric beats started playing suddenly from the background and the spotlight was on Levixone, who was standing in the middle of the stage.

Levixone performing during the event at Kololo Independence grounds. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Afterwards, there was a sound of man on the stage, saying of Levixone: “He grew up in the ghettos, but he is one of the living music legends that Uganda has and he is taking it to another level in the musical industry.”

Levixone began with his first songs such Noonya Omu Oyo and Jungle before moving on to the newer ones.

Other artistes that performed included Bebe Cool, Zakuni, Jeremiah, Gloria Nambi, Cooper and G-Way, as well as Malawi’s Wendy Harawa.

Malawi’s gospel artiste Wendy Harawa and Levixone during the concert at Kololo. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Musicians Cooper and G-Way. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Revellers dancing to the tunes of musicians during the concert. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Revellers dancing while on their knees during the concert. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

The guests worshipping God during the concert. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine