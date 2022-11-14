📷 PICTORIAL: DJ Shiru fires up Masaka

By Dickson Ndugwa

Bashiru Kiberu aka DJ Shiru started his countrywide Shirumatic Experience tour at Club Ambiance Bukesa in Masaka on Saturday, November 12.

Shiru, who hails from Masaka, came on stage at midnight accompanied by many artistes, including Jose Chameleone, with whom he has done collabos such as Better Than Dem and Double Trouble.

Chameleone performing at Club Ambiance in Masaka on November 12, 2022. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

The artistes included Feffe Bussi, Summer Soja, Spice Diana, Mike Wine, DJ Nimrod.

Ticha Ticha was the night’s MC at the event sponsored by Bukedde TV.

Mickie Wine Kapa Cat Aziz Azion

Shiru entertained the audience up to 6:00am and travelled to Jinja to prove that he is Uganda’s number one deejay.

The tour is still on until all eight districts, including Gulu, Mbarara and Luwero, are covered before he moves to the diaspora.

Shiru told The Kampala Sun that he intends to tour UK, US, then Qatar and not forgetting Dubai.