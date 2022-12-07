Wednesday, December 7, 2022
📷 Kyambogo University's 18th graduation kicks off

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Kyambogo University’s 18th graduation got under way on Wednesday, December 7, at the main campus in Kyambogo, Kampala.

A total of 12,080 departing students will graduate in various disciplines across the three days of the event – until Friday, December 9.

A total of 12,080 departing students will graduate in various disciplines across the three days of the event - until Friday.

Higher education state minister John Chrysestom Muyingo is representing education minister and First Lady Janet Museveni as the chief guest.

Security was ramped up at the venue as neatly dressed graduands showed up in the company of family and friends on a drizzly Wednesday morning.

Vision Group Multimedia Photojournalist Sentongo Mpalanyi Senior and his daughter plus wife at the graduation ceremony.

The mood of celebration was punctuated by selfies and exchanges of pleasantries at a gathering many had long dreamt of being a part of.

This year has had 328 finalists getting a first class degree, up from 144 from the previous year, according to Elly Katunguka, the university’s vice-chancellor.

The mood of celebration was punctuated by selfies and exchanges of pleasantries at a gathering many had long dreamt of being a part of.

“This is a great improvement,” he told a press conference on Monday.

Out of the 12,080 graduands, 6,239 are males and 5,841 are females.

Several students have turned up for the graduation.
This year has had 328 finalists getting a first class degree, up from 144 from the previous year, according to Elly Katunguka, the university's vice-chancellor.
Several graduates were seen happy having completed their education.

