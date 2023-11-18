Sunday, November 19, 2023
Featured

📷 Inside Kyabazinga’s royal wedding reception at Igenge Palace

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

JINJA – The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, Saturday wedded Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja district. 

Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu wed the couple, and Vice President Jessica Alupo, who represented President Yoweri Museveni, was the Isebantu and Inhebantu’s special guest at the royal wedding.

After the wedding, the newlywed couple hosted their over 20,000 guests at Igenge Palance.

The historic wedding is the first of its kind in Busoga Kingdom since 1956.

Multimedia journalist Eddie SSejjoba brings you highlights from the newlywed couple from Igenge Palance as seen in the pictures below;

Isebantu Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Mutesi host their guests at Igenge Palace

Queens Nnaabagereka of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda (R), Queen Mother of Toro Kingdom Best Kemigisa Akiiki (C) and H.M Omugo Margaret Adyeri Karunga (L).

Nnaabagereka of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda

Queen Mother of Toro Kingdom Best Kemigisa Akiiki

Majesty Omugo Margaret Adyeri Karunga

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and wife 

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and wife.

The cake 

The Afrigo band entertains guests 

Here are the rest of dignitaries at Igenge Palance

Justine Kasule Lumumba 

KCCA ED Dorothy Kisaka

