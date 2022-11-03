📷 All Souls’ Day: Musicians asked to turn to God

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

As some musicians, under the Uganda Musicians Association umbrella body, celebrated All Souls’ Day with a special mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Wednesday, November 2, they were asked to turn to God if they are to leave a legacy.

This was the advice the celebrated Fr. Deogratious Kiibi gave. It was perhaps due to the low turnout that the priest made the call.

Singer Cindy at the mass at Rubaga Cathedral on November 2, 2022. (All photos by Simon Peter Tumwine)

“If you want to leave a good legacy, always put God first,” he said.

Kiibi also asked the musicians to choose healthy lifestyles.

He further appealed to the Government to enforce the copyright law so that musicians and creative artistes can earn a living from their works.

While presiding over mass at Rubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere cautioned Ugandans and musicians that were in attendance to always be mindful of their lives while still young and energetic.

Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere during mass at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala on November 2, 2022

“Some people act recklessly and die earlier than their time of death. God will ask you why you came earlier. Some individuals have reached an extent of blaming God for failing to protect them yet they are careless. Some bodaboda cyclists even take their hands off their motorcycles while riding and they think that God will protect them. For your own information, God protects those that protect themselves,” Ssemwogerere added.

The mass was the genesis of the yet-to-be yearly celebration of departed musicians and other stakeholders from the arts industry.