Friday, March 10, 2023
▶️ VIDEO: MPs irked by Minister Namuganza's return to House

by Editorial Team
By Kampala Sun Writer

Legislators were left irked Tuesday, March 7, as lands state minister Persis Namuganza entered the Parliament chambers for the first time since her censure in January and sat quietly on the front bench reserved for ministers.

The Minister’s entrace to the chambers caused murmurs and stares among the MPs.

Namuganza, who is also the MP for Bukono County in Namutumba district, was censured by legislators on January 23 for alleged misconduct and violation of the oath of Parliament.

View details in the video below;

