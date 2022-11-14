Monday, November 14, 2022
▶️ VIDEO: Kanungu fans back Victor Ruz during power outage

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Victor Ruz left revellers in Rukungiri town yearning for more at the Cadets Vigour Show on Friday, November 11, 2022.

As soon as he stepped on the stage, his fans started singing his hit song, Love Legend.

It was all fun and joy when he pulled off those powerful vocals in Ogeza, but this was short-lived when the mic went off. Not to put out the fire that had been lit by the singer, the audience decided to continue singing his songs as they waited for another mic.

Ruz told The Kampala Sun that he was overwhelmed by the love and support from his fans in Rukungiri and western Uganda at large. He hopes to go back for a concert.

“Man, it was too crazy and mad vibes out there. I just want to tell them that I will be back bigger as they already set the tone. Much love to them,” he said.

After Rukungiri, the singer crossed over to Kanungu, where he also pulled off big numbers.

In Kanungu, the power went off, but the audience powered him up with hype and continued singing his songs until the issue was resolved.

