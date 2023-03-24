Friday, March 24, 2023
▶️ VIDEO: How the Nnaabagereka autobiography was launched

By Kampala Sun Writer

The Nnaabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, Thursday, March 23, launched her autobiography, “The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata”.

Nagginda, 60, is the wife of the king of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and the launch of her book was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

Distinguished guests included the US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, top government officials, Mengo officials, and Princess Elizabeth Bagaya of Tooro Kingdom, among other dignitaries. 

View details in the video below;

