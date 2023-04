By Kampala Sun Writer

Embattled Karamoja affairs minister Mary Goretti Kitutu’s personal assistant, Joshua Abaho, was Thursday remanded to Luzira prison until May 2.

Abaho, who is also the senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, turned himself in after several weeks of on the run.

He faces two charges of corruption in relation to the misappropriation of iron sheets meant for vulnerable Karamajong communities.

View details in the video below; 👇👇👇